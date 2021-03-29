Monday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar this morning after late day and evening showers and some storms rumbled by our inland counties. Most of the coast missed out on the rain completely as this cold front slid through.

You’ll notice the difference this morning as a cool and dry feel is coming in on a slightly breezy northerly wind. Temperatures are getting going largely in the upper 50s, and with the less humid air, it’s cool and refreshing. But I’d imagine some of those susceptible to feeling chilly will want a light jacket for the morning hours.

We’ll only reach the low 60s by late morning. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid 70s for afternoon highs under a partly sunny sky.

The same cold front which cooled us off today returns as a warm front tomorrow. Some scattered showers or thunderstorms move in on Tuesday as the front lifts north. Coastal rain chances look more for the morning hours, while a few afternoon storms are more possible inland.

Warmer and a slightly more humid feel returns through Tuesday and into Wednesday with highs back in the upper 70s to near 80° before our next cold front arrives Wednesday night into Thursday. This one brings a big shot of cooler air into the Southeast for the end of the week where lows reach the 40s and highs in the afternoons only manage the low 60s Thursday and Friday.

We’ll even keep an overall cool feel into the Easter weekend!

Bottom Line...

For today, partly sunny skies with a slightly breezy and refreshing northeast breeze. Highs today return to the more seasonal low to mid 70s. Your 7 Day Forecast has rain chances returning tomorrow as a warm front lifts temperatures back up to near 80 through the midweek. A bigger punch of colder air comes in for the late week as a cold front stirs up more rain chances late Wednesday into Thursday.

