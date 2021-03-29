More students in the classroom after quarantine rule change

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Every day is feeling a little more normal, according to Lynn Haven Elementary School Principal John Cannon.

Just over a month ago, the Bay District school board voted to change the quarantine guidelines. If a student was within six feet of someone who tested positive for COVID-19, they had to leave school.

Now, that six feet is down to three.

Cannon said he’s noticed a significant impact.

“There were more children missing school before the rule changed. It’s very difficult in a traditional classroom setting to get people six feet or more apart especially when you got 18-20 in a classroom. Since we’ve seen the change we haven’t had to quarantine anyone,” Cannon said.

He also said more students in the classrooms are good for everyone.

“The teachers will tell you they’d much rather have the children in class, and the parents will also tell you that they would much rather have their children in class,” Cannon said.

Officials said ever since the rule change, 86 percent more kids are remaining in the classroom. The month before the rule change, school leaders recorded 1,435 quarantines alongside 226 COVID-19 cases in students and staff.

“The month following the change, so Feb. 24 through March 24, we had a total of 51 confirmed student cases and 192 student quarantines, and 11 confirmed staff cases,” Bay District Schools Supervisory Nurse Lyndsey Jackson said. “So, we have not seen an increase in cases since making this change.”

School leaders called the change effective.

You can keep up-to-date with Bay District Schools COVID-19 data here.

