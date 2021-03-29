Advertisement

ONLY IN TEXAS: People on horseback wait in drive-thru line at new east Texas Starbucks

This pair was spotted Monday, March 29, 2021 in line at a new Starbucks that just opened in...
This pair was spotted Monday, March 29, 2021 in line at a new Starbucks that just opened in Marshall, Texas.(Viewer: Darlene Evans via KSLA)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Some things you only see in Texas... like people on horseback waiting in line at a drive-thru.

That’s exactly what happened Monday, March 29 as a new Starbucks opened in Marshall, Texas.

Darlene Evans captured the photos below of a couple on horseback waiting in line for their coffee with the cars in the drive-thru line.

This pair was spotted Monday, March 29, 2021 in line at a new Starbucks that just opened in...
This pair was spotted Monday, March 29, 2021 in line at a new Starbucks that just opened in Marshall, Texas.(Viewer: Darlene Evans via KSLA)
This pair was spotted Monday, March 29, 2021 in line at a new Starbucks that just opened in...
This pair was spotted Monday, March 29, 2021 in line at a new Starbucks that just opened in Marshall, Texas.(Viewer: Darlene Evans via KSLA)

The new Starbucks is located at 100 East End Blvd. N in Marshall. It’s at the northeast corner of Highway 59 and E Houston Street.

Copyright 2021 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FHP says they are looking for the white Can-Am that may have front-end damage.
UPDATE: Law enforcement looking for ATV driver involved in pedestrian fatality
Florida Highway Patrol officials say the crash occurred around 1:40 p.m. on Saturday.
One dead in Calhoun County motorcycle crash
A woman was arrested for DUI with property damage after colliding with a deputy's vehicle.
Driver arrested for DUI after colliding with deputy’s vehicle
Double red flag warnings were flying when three people were pulled from the water in South...
Three people taken to hospital after water-related incident in South Walton
Both drivers were taken to a local hospital after the crash.
Two teens injured in car crash in Bay County

Latest News

In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and former Minneapolis police...
Jurors shown video at ex-officer’s trial in George Floyd’s death
Trial review board raises concerns about AstraZeneca vaccine data.
Canada pauses AstraZeneca vaccine for under 55
FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2016 file photo, three of Deepwater Wind's turbines stand in the water...
Biden boosts offshore wind energy, wants to power 10M homes
A closer look at the economic fallout from the Suez Canal fiasco
A closer look at the economic fallout from the Suez Canal fiasco
Vaccine
More than a dozen states to open vaccines to all adults