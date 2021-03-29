Advertisement

Panama City Beach officials considering trolley system to help with traffic

Road construction is expected to begin soon on Front Beach Road.
Road construction is expected to begin soon on Front Beach Road.(WJHG)
By Natalie Williams
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Visitors flock year-round to the beautiful sandy white beaches of Panama City Beach. Of course, with the influx of visitors comes an influx in traffic.

“We have noticed this year traffic it is probably as good, or strong in other words bumper to bumper, not like July of last year, but a good strong spring break,” Sharky’s Owner Michael Bennett said.

With road construction beginning on Front Beach Road very soon, traffic is only expected to get worse.

“We are going to seek to get them done as quickly as possible, overlapping them so that the impact on the community is as least invasive as possible,” Panama City Beach Councilman Michael Jarman said.

While the city is trying to get the projects done as quickly as possible, they do have a possible solution for the traffic in the meantime; a trolley system.

“That will hopefully offset the traffic on the front beach road sector, once people get to where they are staying, they can take that service and to all up and down Front Beach Road,” Councilman Jarman said.

Residents and business owners in Panama City Beach are on board.

“And those are crucial to the success of Panama City Beach. Having more of those in action to start alleviating and get people to where they want to instead of using their cars, we are all about it, I think it is very wise,” Bennett said.

Business owners admit road construction is just something growing towns have to go through but once it is completed, morning and evening commutes will be a lot smoother for drivers.

“We have a little bit of a sickness or disease in Panama City Beach and it is called heavy traffic and the cure is the roadway, but the medicine is tough to swallow,” Bennett said.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both drivers were taken to a local hospital after the crash.
Two teens injured in car crash in Bay County
Panama City is leaving its fingerprints on a 200-year-old iconic transportation system.
Third and final Staten Island Ferry launched Friday in Panama City
A woman was arrested for DUI with property damage after colliding with a deputy's vehicle.
Driver arrested for DUI after colliding with deputy’s vehicle
Florida Highway Patrol officials say the crash occurred around 1:40 p.m. on Saturday.
One dead in Calhoun County motorcycle crash
FHP says they are looking for the white Can-Am that may have front-end damage.
UPDATE: Law enforcement looking for ATV driver involved in pedestrian fatality

Latest News

Concert in the park
Concert in the park
Water rescue
SWFD Rescue
Bay High students held a concert in Oaks by the Bay park.
Local students bring music to Oaks by the Bay Park
Double red flag warnings were flying when three people were pulled from the water in South...
Three people taken to hospital after water-related incident in South Walton