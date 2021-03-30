Area scores and highlights for Monday, March 29th
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
High School Softball
Vernon 21 Gadsden 2
Freeport 17 Bethlehem 0
Bozeman 9 Blountstown 3
Poplar Springs 5 Chipley 20 F/5
Walton 2 North Bay Haven 0
High School Baseball
Arnold 13 Rutherford 0 F/5
Port St. Joe 9 North Bay Haven 5
Bethlehem 10 Vernon 5
Liberty 2 Cottondale 6
Freeport 11 Emmanuel Chr. 2
Paxton 3 Walton 4
