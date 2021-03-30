Advertisement

Area scores and highlights for Monday, March 29th

By Scott Rossman
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

High School Softball

Vernon 21 Gadsden 2

Freeport 17 Bethlehem 0

Bozeman 9 Blountstown 3

Poplar Springs 5 Chipley 20 F/5

Walton 2 North Bay Haven 0

High School Baseball

Arnold 13 Rutherford 0 F/5

Port St. Joe 9 North Bay Haven 5

Bethlehem 10 Vernon 5

Liberty 2 Cottondale 6

Freeport 11 Emmanuel Chr. 2

Paxton 3 Walton 4

