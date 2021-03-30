Advertisement

Biden’s dog involved in another biting incident

By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - The Bidens’ rescue dog Major has been involved in another biting incident.

It happened Monday afternoon on the White House South Lawn.

Two people with knowledge of the incident said it involved a National Park Service employee.

It required medical attention from the White House Medical Unit.

Major is a 3-year-old German shepherd the Bidens adopted in 2018.

The first biting incident last month was described as a nip as Major was getting acclimated to his new surroundings.

The White House said out of an abundance of caution Major was sent to the Biden’s Delaware home where he received training before he returned.

