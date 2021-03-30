Coleman Rowan is this week’s Walborsky Bradley and Fleming Student Athlete of the Week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -For a catcher, Mosley senior baseball player Coleman Rowan doesn’t spend a lot of time sitting still. As Mosley student body president, he participates in 16 other clubs and maintains a 4.3 grade point average.

It leaves his coach, Jon Hudson, among those who are rather impressed. “The time factor of all the things that he does,” Hudson says “outside of baseball even. We spend a lot of hours just out on the field. Then, with his workload in the classroom, and all the extracurricular things that he does, still comes out here with energy and ready to go.”

Busy schedule or not, Coleman is not complaining. “One of the best lessons that I think playing sports and trying to balance school teaches is that it’s made me a much better person, and much more prepared for life after baseball.”

Coleman still has a few more years of baseball ahead of him, heading to Lipscomb University on a full-ride. Looking past his baseball career, he hopes to one day become a lawyer. His scholarship doesn’t just come from the diamond. “I am as you would call ‘free” to my school that I am going to play baseball at because of my grades and what I was able to do in the classroom.” Even as a freshman, coach Hudson saw big things in Coleman. “When Coleman got here as a freshman, he was almost like a leader already. That’s just his personality. He kind of takes over a game, takes over some practices, and that kind of thing. He just gets everyone going.” Hudson says he knows Coleman will always make it happen no matter what. “He’s going to be good at whatever he decides to put his mind to.” Newschannel 7’s Student Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Walborsky, Bradley and Fleming.

