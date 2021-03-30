Former Chipola coach takes over men’s basketball program at Northwest Florida State

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A former Chipola coach will now lead the men’s basketball program at Northwest Florida State.

Northwest Florida State College officials made the announcement Tuesday that Greg Heiar will be the new head men’s basketball coach.

Most recently, Heiar served as an assistant coach at East Tennessee State. He has more than 20 years of coaching experience, spent three seasons on LSU’s staff, where he was an associate head coach in 2019. Before LSU, Heiar held assistant coaching stints at Wichita State (2011-17), Southern Miss (2009-11), Chipola College (2003-04), and Loras College (2002-03). Heiar was the head coach at Chipola from 2004-09, while he began his career as a student assistant at Mount St. Clare College in 2000 and started as a graduate assistant at Loras in 2001.

“This is a great day for Northwest Florida State athletics,” Athletic Director Ramsey Ross said. “We are excited to welcome Greg and his family to Niceville. He has proven himself as a winner on the court and will be an outstanding addition to our department and community.”

During his six years at Chipola, the last five as a head coach, Heiar’s teams won 164 games while capturing five Panhandle Conference titles and making four appearances in the NJCAA Tournament. Heiar led Chipola to a third-place finish in 2009 when his team posted a 35-2 record. Overall, Heiar earned five Panhandle Conference Coach of the Year and four Region VIII Coach of the Year honors. The successful run led to Heiar coaching 40 all-conference players and sending 39 players to Division I programs.

“Greg Heiar rose to the top of a long list of applicants as an authentic fit for the Raider basketball program,” Northwest Florida State College President Dr. Devin Stephenson said. “Coach Heiar possesses the innovation, energy, enthusiasm, experience, and the commitment to creating a quality program that will represent our institution and community with class and integrity.”

“I am thrilled to become a part of the Northwest Florida State College family,” Heiar said. “In my years as an assistant at the highest levels of Division I, I have always been eager to return to the head coach’s chair. I’d like to thank Dr. Stephenson and Ramsey for this opportunity. Let’s get to work Raider Nation.”

