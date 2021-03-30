Lady Indians head into a break of sorts before State Tournament next week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Call it a welcomed break of sorts for Coach Greg Franklin and his Chipola women’s basketball team this week. The Lady Indians have about a ten day break between their final regular season game and the start of the Region 8, or State Tournament in Niceville, which begins Wednesday, April 7th.

The Lady Indians finishing 12-4 in conference play, good enough for the runner up spot in the Panhandle Conference, which gets them a guaranteed state berth.

Their with their last game Saturday a loss at Northwest, the conference champs! So a hard note to end the regular season on. That shouldn’t dampen the sense of pride coach Franklin is feeling for his players for playing at a high level all season long. Especially given the incredibly wild ride these players have been on the last 12 months. “Our sophomores have done a tremendous job, whether they transferred in or they were left overs from last year, done a tremendous job of leading this team.” Franklin told me. “And showing them the way to go about it. The way to be a champion. You know, maybe we fell short in a couple of spots here, but I’m still really pleased with the way they are working, they’re communicating with each other. And going about their business every day. Coach Franklin telling me Monday how pleased he is with his sophomore leadership!”

Following the loss at Northwest Saturday, the team was given the day off Sunday, but then got back to work, to some extent, Monday. Coach Franklin, who’s taking his 7th Chipola team to State, knows he has to work the balance of getting rest and keeping the team sharp this next week and a half.

“It’s important that we do get rest.” the coach told me. “We’re gonna watch film today (Monday). And then I’m going to give them the rest of the day off. Tomorrow we will go back at it, we will hit it hard in terms of getting back into the weight room. You know we haven’t been able to do that as much as we like. Because I think we’ve played four games in like seven or eight days. Which I know the rest of the league has had to do it. But with our short bench it really caught up to us. And we have some aches and pains right now we need to get rid of. You know I’m glad we have this next week and a half to get ourselves back into and somewhat of shape. You know in terms of injuries. And also getting sharp and what we do best, and that’s defending the basketball. We’ve kind of fallen away from that.”

The teams in the 8 team single elimination tournament next week will be seeded, with Northwest Florida, the champs of the Panhandle Conference at 15-1, likely the one seed. Chipola is likely to be the second or third seed. Two at-large teams remain to be named, and Gulf Coast, at 8-8 in league play, is expected to be one of those two at large teams.

