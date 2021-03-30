Advertisement

Local businesses support new COVID-19 liability law

The bill protects businesses from COVID-19 lawsuits.
By Gretchen Kernbach
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A sigh of relief for Florida businesses.

“We’re always fearful of what lawsuits could be around the corner in this business,” Dreamer’s Restaurant and Bar Assistant General Manager Laurie Harris said.

“It’s always in the back of our minds. Any business owner probably feels the same way,” Paparazzi Gourmet Deli Owner John Trubia said.

Governor Ron DeSantis signed a COVID-19 liability bill into law on Monday, protecting businesses, schools, government entities, and health care providers from pandemic-related lawsuits.

“We don’t want to be in a situation where people are scared of being sued just for doing normal things,” DeSantis said

The law only protects the defendant if the court determines they made a good effort to follow COVID-19 guidelines. Otherwise, the case can move forward. In addition, the plaintiff must have an affidavit from a doctor stating the injury or death caused by COVID-19 was a result of the defendant’s negligence.

At Dreamers Restaurant and Bar in Panama City Beach, following the guidelines is something they say they’ve always done.

“Really it’s about maintaining cleanliness. That’s primary for us,” Harris said.

The same goes for Paparazzi Gourmet Deli.

“We still do take temperatures. We do monitor our employees to make sure they’re feeling well. Also, we make sure if they’re not feeling well that they don’t come into work,” Trubia said.

However, both businesses say they feel a little safer with the law backing them up.

“The thought of someone taking it to the next level and suing because of, that’s scary. So we’re very happy he’s enacted this law,” Harris said.

“I think it’s a great thing he did. He’s always had our backs. All businesses and all citizens of Florida,” Trubia said.

This was the first bill brought to the governor in this year’s legislative 60-day session.

You can read the law here.

