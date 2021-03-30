Advertisement

Marianna welcomes new fire station

The new station is at 2411 Commercial Park Drive in Marianna and it'll house one fire engine...
The new station is at 2411 Commercial Park Drive in Marianna and it'll house one fire engine and one advanced life-support ambulance.(WJHG/WECP)
By Dani Travis
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some are no longer raising the alarm in one part of Jackson County. They received a new fire station.

The new station is at 2411 Commercial Park Drive in Marianna and it’ll house one fire engine and one advanced life-support ambulance. Jackson County Fire Rescue Chief Charles Brunner said several neighborhoods in the area lacked fire protection.

He said businesses that are located, and homeowners who live within five miles of the station, can potentially save on their insurance rates depending on what insurance company they’re with and if they follow ISO regulations.

“You know homeowners may be missing out on discounts they otherwise would be eligible for and so we encourage them to reach out and contact their individual homeowner’s associations or policies and see if they do qualify for that,” said Brunner.

Brunner said he also hopes this new station will speed up response times, protect more people, and hire more firefighters in the future.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FHP says they are looking for the white Can-Am that may have front-end damage.
UPDATE: Law enforcement looking for ATV driver involved in pedestrian fatality
Jaylynn Jordan
Carr Elementary and Middle School remembers 6th grader Jaylynn Jordan
Florida Highway Patrol officials say the crash occurred around 1:40 p.m. on Saturday.
One dead in Calhoun County motorcycle crash
A woman was arrested for DUI with property damage after colliding with a deputy's vehicle.
Driver arrested for DUI after colliding with deputy’s vehicle
Double red flag warnings were flying when three people were pulled from the water in South...
Three people taken to hospital after water-related incident in South Walton

Latest News

Marlins win at Rutherford, Braves win at NBH
Marlins win at Rutherford, Braves win at NBH
Head coach Heather Edge said they broke the Florida record for most consecutive state...
Sneads High School girls’ volleyball team celebrates eighth championship win
Sneads High School's Volleyball Team broke a high school state record in November and brought...
Sneads Volleyball Ring Ceremony
State lawmakers are pushing back on the Internet sales tax bill.
Internet sales tax bill faces pushback