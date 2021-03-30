Advertisement

New STEM exhibit to open at WonderWorks

Sphere we go at WonderWork's new exhibit on the spheres of Earth.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Sphere we go!

WonderWorks has a brand-new exhibit opening up later this week. NewsChannel 7′s Sam Martello was live Tuesday morning with a closer look.

General Manager Mike Walsingham says the new exhibit, which opens Friday, April 2, focuses on the four different layers that make up the spheres of Earth. They include the lithosphere (or geosphere), hydrosphere, biosphere, and atmosphere. Walsingham says visitors will learn about each of the layers and how they interact with one another.

For more about WonderWorks and the new exhibit, watch Sam’s full interview.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

