Tuesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s an active morning on radar with showers and thunderstorms moving in along the coast. We’ll see these south of Hwy20 through about 9 or 10am before we catch a bit more of a break in rain chances. Coastal commuters need the umbrellas in the morning...But inland commuters on the drive home may be the ones needing the umbrellas later today.

Otherwise, temperatures are cool as we get started in the upper 50s inland to low 60s on the coast.

The same cold front which cooled us off yesterday returns as a warm front today. The scattered showers or thunderstorms we have on the coast off this front diminish into the midday. But as the front lifts north we could see a few scattered inland storms later this afternoon north of Hwy20. Most of the models are honing in on the Tri-State, so areas around Calhoun and Jackson Counties. Coastal rain chances look more for the morning hours, while a few afternoon storms are more possible inland.

Warmer and a slightly more humid feel returns through Tuesday and into Wednesday with highs back in the upper 70s to near 80° before our next cold front arrives Wednesday night into Thursday. Any rain on Wednesday would be closer to sunset if not largely overnight into early Thursday morning.

This one brings a big shot of cooler air into the Southeast for the end of the week where lows reach the upper 30s to low 40s and highs in the afternoons only manage the low 60s Thursday and Friday for the coast...some inland on Thursday may stay in the 50s!

We’ll even keep an overall cool feel into the Easter weekend! But temperatures will start to rebound in the afternoons to a more seasonal high in the mid 70s by Easter.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies with a scattered shower south of Hwy20 in the morning, an afternoon shower or storm possible around the Tri-State after 3pm. Highs today reach the upper 70s on the coast to low 80s inland and feeling a bit more humid. Your 7 Day Forecast keeps us running warmer and more humid on Wednesday before rain chances rise by sunset and into Wednesday night along a cold front which brings winter back for the end of the week.

