Tuesday marks 40th anniversary of attempted assassination of Ronald Reagan

FILE - In this Monday, March 30, 1981 file photo, Secret Service agents and police officers swarm a gunman, obscured from view, after he attempted an assassination on President Ronald Reagan outside the Washington Hilton hotel.(Ron Edmonds | AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, File)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Tuesday marks the 40th anniversary of the attempted assassination of former President Ronald Reagan in 1981.

He was shot and seriously wounded outside the Washington Hilton hotel following a speaking engagement.

The attack was captured on camera and broadcast repeatedly by media outlets.

Ronald Reagan was shot and seriously wounded outside the Washington Hilton Hotel following a speaking engagement on March 30, 1981.(CNN Newsource)

He had only been in office for 70 days when it happened. Reagan recovered and went on to complete his term and win reelection in 1984.

White House press secretary James Brady, Secret Service agent Tim McCarthy, and police officer Thomas Delahanty were also wounded.

They all survived the assassination attempt, but Brady suffered brain damage and was permanently disabled. He became an advocate for gun control legislation.

The gunman, John Hinckley Jr., was found not guilty by reason of insanity on all counts and was sentenced to a mental care facility.

A federal judge released him from in-patient care in 2016.

