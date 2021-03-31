Advertisement

Area scores and highlights for Tuesday, March 30th

By Scott Rossman
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

High School Baseball

Chiles 5 Mosley 11

North Bay Haven 2 Franklin 9

Port St. Joe 16 Wewahitchka 0

Northview 6 Walton 4

Bay 1 Marianna 5

Carlisle 2 South Walton 8

Ponce De Leon 15 Rocky Bayou 2

Sneads 17 Taylor 7

High School Softball

Arnold 18 South Walton 6

Port St. Joe 0 Wewahitchka 10

Holmes 11 Walton 5

Bozeman 1 Liberty 2

N. Bay Haven 15 Bay 5

Sneads 8 Chipley 9

