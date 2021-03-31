Area scores and highlights for Tuesday, March 30th
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
High School Baseball
Chiles 5 Mosley 11
North Bay Haven 2 Franklin 9
Port St. Joe 16 Wewahitchka 0
Northview 6 Walton 4
Bay 1 Marianna 5
Carlisle 2 South Walton 8
Ponce De Leon 15 Rocky Bayou 2
Sneads 17 Taylor 7
High School Softball
Arnold 18 South Walton 6
Port St. Joe 0 Wewahitchka 10
Holmes 11 Walton 5
Bozeman 1 Liberty 2
N. Bay Haven 15 Bay 5
Sneads 8 Chipley 9
