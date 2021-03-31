Advertisement

Deputies search for homicide suspect in Southport

Bay County Sheriff's Deputies are searching for homicide suspect Jeremiah Beazely.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Deputies are searching for a man wanted for homicide.

Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies are looking for Jeremiah Beazely, 44, in the area of Ronnie Road Southport. They say Beazely is wanted in connection with a homicide that happened Wednesday morning in the area.

They believe Beazely ran from the scene, but is still near Ronnie Road. Beazely is described as a white man with blue eyes and blonde hair.

Deputies believe he is armed and dangerous. They say if you see him, do not approach him. They ask if you see him, call law enforcement.

This is an active situation, and we will bring you updates as we learn more.

