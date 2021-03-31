Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Man arrested after Fla. boy kidnapped, sexually assaulted, shot

By WSVN Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. (WSVN) - A 12-year-old boy from Florida is recovering in the hospital after police say he was sexually assaulted and shot then dumped on the road and left to die. His alleged attacker is now behind bars.

Aliex Santiesteban, 43, is being held without bond on charges of attempted murder, sexual battery with a deadly weapon and kidnapping a child under the age of 13.

“That’s the face of evil right there, ladies and gentlemen,” said Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez. “No child or family should ever suffer the horrors that they went through. This child has suffered physical and emotional trauma that will take years to overcome.”

Aliex Santiesteban, 43, is being held without bond on charges of attempted murder, sexual battery with a deadly weapon and kidnapping a child under the age of 13.(Source: Miami-Dade Police, WSVN via CNN)

Police arrested Santiesteban early Tuesday, days after a 12-year-old boy was hospitalized after reportedly being sexually assaulted and shot in the face. Surveillance video shows the boy being led to a convenience store for help early Saturday after police say he was dumped on the road and left to die.

The victim told police he had been on the way home from visiting a friend when a man forced him into his car.

“We were able to put the subject with the victim, so we definitely have DNA evidence that is compelling, as well as other physical evidence,” said Special Victims Bureau Major Brian Rafky. “We know the subject was in the area, due to good old-fashioned police work.”

Santiesteban denies the charges brought against him. Police say he has a criminal history but wouldn’t elaborate.

The 12-year-old victim is still in the hospital receiving treatment.

“He’s still receiving treatment, hoping for a swift recovery, but he definitely has a difficult road ahead of him, as we are all fully aware,” Rafky said.

Investigators say there could be other victims of Santiesteban. They ask those who may know of any other victims to call police.

