Large amounts of drugs confiscated during a traffic stop in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Police recently confiscated nearly 90 grams of what could be the deadliest drug on the streets during a traffic stop.

According to officers during a traffic stop Friday evening, 32-year-old, Shakeel Charles was arrested and now faces trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in fentanyl, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, tampering with evidence, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Charles was found in possession of 8.4 grams of cocaine and 17.4 grams of methamphetamine, and in possession of nearly 90 grams of fentanyl.

According to the American Addiction Centers, two milligrams of fentanyl is considered a lethal dose.

The amount police found is the equivalent of 43,000 lethal doses.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.