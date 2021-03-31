Advertisement

Latest graphic novel about John Lewis coming in August

This Nov. 18, 2016 file photo shows Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., in the Civil Rights Room in the...
This Nov. 18, 2016 file photo shows Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., in the Civil Rights Room in the Nashville Public Library in Nashville, Tenn. The award-winning graphic novels about the congressmen and civil rights activist John Lewis will continue a year after his death. Abrams announced Tuesday that “Run: Book One” will be published Aug. 3, just over a year after Lewis died at age 80.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The award-winning series of graphic novels about congressman and civil rights activist John Lewis will continue a year after his death.

Abrams announced Tuesday that “Run: Book One” will be published Aug. 3, just over a year after Lewis died at age 80. As with the “March” trilogy, which traced Lewis’ growing involvement with the civil rights movement in the 1960s, “Run” features longtime collaborator Andrew Aydin and illustrator Nate Powell as they shape a narrative around Lewis’ reflections. Comic artist L. Fury will assist with illustrations.

“Run: Book One” begins after the signing of the Voting Rights Act in 1965.

“Lewis recounts the highs and lows of a movement fighting to harness their hard-won legal protections to become an electoral force as the Vietnam War consumes the American political landscape — all while the forces of white supremacy gather to mount a decades-long campaign to destroy the dream of the ‘Beloved Community’ that John Lewis, Dr. King, and so many others worked to build,” according to Abrams.

Lewis, Aydin and Powell shared a National Book Award in 2016 for the third volume of the “March” trilogy.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaylynn Jordan
Carr Elementary and Middle School remembers 6th grader Jaylynn Jordan
FHP says they are looking for the white Can-Am that may have front-end damage.
UPDATE: Law enforcement looking for ATV driver involved in pedestrian fatality
Road construction is expected to begin soon on Front Beach Road.
Panama City Beach officials considering trolley system to help with traffic
Double red flag warnings were flying when three people were pulled from the water in South...
Three people taken to hospital after water-related incident in South Walton
Joshua Haileyesus, 12, loves soccer, video games and the Army. He also was showing signs early...
Boy, 12, brain dead after trying Tiktok choking challenge, family says

Latest News

FILE This Jan. 16, 2001 file photo shows G. Gordon Liddy, a Watergate conspirator, arriving at...
G. Gordon Liddy, Watergate mastermind, dead at 90
In this Feb. 26, 2021, file photo Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.,, speaks at the Conservative...
GOP Rep. Gaetz investigated over sexual relationship
Walton County Sheriff's deputies are closely monitoring spring breakers in South Walton.
South Walton sees busier than usual spring break
In July of 2020, Panama City Beach Police teamed up with six LSV rental companies to create a...
PCB Police Department cracks down on low-speed vehicle safety
VITA will be closing April 9th
VITA will be closing on April 9th