One dead after shooting in Southport, suspect arrested after manhunt

Homicide suspect Jeremiah Beazley in custody with Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford.
Homicide suspect Jeremiah Beazley in custody with Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford.(Bay County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Southport man is dead after a shooting Wednesday morning.

Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a home on Ronnie Drive in Southport around 6:30 a.m. They say they found Bryan Anderson, 44, dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Deputies identified the suspect as Jeremiah Beazley, 44, of Panama City. A witness reported Anderson and Beazley were fighting when the shooting happened.

After the shooting, deputies say Beazley ran from the scene, leading to an hours-long manhunt in the area around Ronnie Drive. Around 9:30 a.m., sheriff’s officials said they caught Beazley. They say he was found at a home on Jeffery Road at the home of an acquaintance.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations, Crime Scene, Special Investigations, additional Patrol deputies, K9 Unit, and Air Unit responded to the area, as well as the U.S. Marshals.

Beazley is charged with an open count of murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

