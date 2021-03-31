Advertisement

PCB Police Department cracks down on low-speed vehicle safety

By Katie Bente
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Spring Break in Panama City Beach means extra traffic. One of the more popular ways to get around is in low-speed vehicle rentals, also known as LSV’s.

“Your golf cart is basically another car on the road. They’re all tagged, titled, insured. All of the above and all road rules pretty much apply to golf carts as much as they do your car,” Hangout by the Sea golf cart rental employee Anthony Bartley said.

In July of 2020, Panama City Beach Police teamed up with six LSV rental companies to create a safety plan to help make sure all riders know the rules of the road.

“The golf cart rental companies should be issuing an armband to the driver of the LSV that shows what company they got the LSV from. There’s a sticker that’s in each LSV that shows what roads they’re allowed to be on and what they are not allowed to be on,” Panama City Beach City Councilman Michael Jarman said.

LSV rental companies like Hangout by the Sea said they aren’t hesitating when it comes to renters not following the rules.

“Don’t overstuff the carts. We take carts. If we see you pulling ten people down the road, we come and take it,” Bartley said.

While golf carts can be fun to ride around in, they can also be dangerous if you aren’t careful.

“I mean they can roll over on you. You know they take a while to stop. They’re not like a car in that aspect. They don’t go very fast so if you ignore the rules and so on and so forth, you can end up hurt or worse,” Bartley said.

With about 300 LSV rentals on Panama City Beach roads, it’s important to know the safety guidelines for those in and out of the vehicle.

Police and city officials will discuss if any additional safety measures are needed.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

