South Walton sees busier than usual spring break

Walton County Sheriff's deputies are closely monitoring spring breakers in South Walton.
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Since the beginning of March, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office has responded to more than 500 calls for service related to spring break activities.

That includes more than 100 arrests or notices to appear in court.

Sergeant Allen Pullings said they’ve had a more active year than usual.

“We get over a million guests and visitors every year that come here to really enjoy themselves,” said Pullings.

He said the main problems are underage drinking and driving under the influence.

“To ensure that they’re safe and to ensure they get home, we’re very proactive with our zero-tolerance policy,” said Pullings.

Pullings said when alcohol is involved, they see more illegal activity, so they’re adding more patrols.

“This year we’ve employed approximately four ATVs on the beach. We have bike patrols. We have our trucks on the beach,” said Pullings.

Towns like Seaside are also implementing additional safety measures to make sure everyone is still having a great time.

“It’s been crazy busy. We definitely get the impact from both the east and west sides of 30A,” said Kerri Parker, Seaside director of commercial operations.

Parker said the under 21, 8 p.m. curfew for those without parental supervision, has helped discourage disruptive crowds.

“We were seeing a lot of underage drinking and other types of crowding in front of airstream row and we found that it’s better to try to eliminate that kind of activity earlier in the evening, and it helped change the impact on the town, it helped make a better experience,” said Parker.

With more visitors, officials say being proactive when it comes to enforcement helps everyone still have fun while staying safe.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

