Surfside Middle School put on lockdown after report of weapon on campus

(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay District Schools officials say all students are safe after the school was locked down Wednesday while police searched the campus.

Panama City Beach Police responded to Surfside Middle School after they say they received a call about a possible weapon on campus. They say the call came from someone not on campus.

School officials say the campus was searched and no weapon was found.

4 p.m. BDS Statement: Earlier today, the Panama City Beach Police Department received a call regarding a weapon on the...

Posted by Bay District Schools on Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Police say they believe this a hox or swatting call. The incident is under investigation.

NewsChannel 7’s Dani Travis TV is at the Surfside Middle School lockdown with more details.

Posted by WJHG-TV on Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Bay District Schools released this statement when the lockdown was lifted:

“Earlier today, the Panama City Beach Police Department received a call regarding a weapon on the campus of Surfside Middle School.  Officers and deputies responded immediately to the campus. School officials, who were unaware of the initial call, immediately placed the campus on lockdown upon arrival of law enforcement, and an extensive search of the campus and perimeter was conducted. Parents and guardians were contacted via a LINK automated call and BDS updated parents via social media.

“No weapon was found and the “all clear” was then issued by Panama City Beach Police Department.

“According to a statement from the PCBPD, investigators believe the initial call may have been a hoax and they are continuing to investigate. BDS would like to thank all of the responding officers and deputies for their swift and thorough investigation and for the steps they took to ensure the safety of our students and staff. We understand this situation was terrifying for our students, parents and faculty and staff. We are disheartened to learn this may have all been a hoax but we are very grateful to know there wasn’t a weapon or a real threat.

“Again, we’d like to commend, and thank, all of those involved this afternoon in securing our campus and ensuring the safety of our students and staff.”

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

