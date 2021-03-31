Advertisement

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Big changes are coming to the panhandle
By Chris Smith
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Expect quiet weather the next 24hrs with a continuation of warm and humid weather here in the panhandle. For tonight clouds will be on the increase with lows in the mid 60s. Skies will be mostly cloudy Wednesday, but the bigger story will be the warm & humid weather w/temps in the 70s at the coast & 80s inland. The rain chances likely hold off until Wednesday evening when the cold front approaches. Once the front clears our area we will see lows in the 40s Thursday morning w/highs only near 60.

The Easter weekend ahead looks sunny and nice with highs near 70 and lows in the 40s.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

