VITA will be closing on April 9th

VITA will be closing April 9th(WJHG/WECP)
By Natalie Williams
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you still need your taxes done through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance or VITA, you still have some time.

But you need to act fast. VITA will be closing on Friday, April 9th. Normally the facility would be assisting individuals with their taxes until April 15th, but due to the Bay County Municipal Election, The Supervisor of Elections needs the Glenwood Community Center for a voting facility.

Volunteers at VITA will prepare your taxes right on-site and it usually takes about an hour.

”Well if you have waited to get yours done, now is the time to get them done, we do them for free for low to moderate-income and you if need them prepared come in,” United Way of Northwest Florida’s Communications Director Ken McVay said.

There is no registration necessary. McVay reminds everyone they need to bring their social security card and driver’s license, for everyone they’re filing taxes for, and banking info if they want direct deposit.

