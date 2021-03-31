Wednesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar with a mix of cloud cover across the panhandle this morning. Temperatures are mild and muggy as most are getting started in the upper 60s. We’ll have a pretty warm setup for the day ahead. So go ahead and dress comfortably today. Highs reach the upper 70s on the coast to low to mid 80s inland this afternoon.

I only have a small 10% chance or less for a stray shower under whatever cloud cover you see through the daylight hours today. We’ll have to wait for an approaching cold front to move in after sunset for our rain chances to become likely. This cold front passes through with some thunderstorm activity tonight some areas along I-10 may see severe storms capable of producing strong wind gusts. Winds in general will be high outside of storms tonight.

Winds will pick up from the northwest as the front slides by tonight. In fact, it could get quite gusty at times with winds expected to be around 15-25mph with gusts as high as 30-35mph tonight and into the day tomorrow.

That northwesterly breeze will be a much colder one as well. Temperatures plummet tonight on into the 40s by tomorrow morning. And even with sunshine opening up heading into Thursday, that cooler northwesterly wind only lets us warm up into the low 60s!

After today’s summery feel, we’ll need to prepare for a more winter like stretch to finish out the week!

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies with warm and humid highs in the upper 70s on the coast to low to mid 80s inland. Rain chances are less than 10% today for a stray light shower but become likely for all tonight with some passing thunderstorms and windy conditions. Cooler air arrives overnight with lows heading into Thursday morning reaching the widespread 40s. Even with sunshine opening up in our skies on Thursday, breezy northwesterly winds keep temperatures from warming much more than the low 60s. Your 7 Day Forecast keeps us running with a more wintry feel into Friday and Saturday before we gradually warm back up to a seasonal high in the mid 70s Easter Sunday.

