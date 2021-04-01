Advertisement

Bay District Schools students donate thousands of boxes of cereal

Students raised 15,000 boxes of cereal.
Students raised 15,000 boxes of cereal.(WJHG/WECP)
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

To honor the memory of a beloved community member who believed no child should go hungry, Bay District Schools students collected thousands of cereal boxes.

15,000 boxes to be exact.

Last month, Julio Narvaez died from complications from COVID-19.

He was the district lead for Chartwells, the company with which Bay District Schools contracts school meals.

Julio’s cereal challenge was a competition between schools in Bay County to see which school could donate the most boxes.

Those cereal boxes will be donated to local food banks.

Thursday school officials announced Patronis Elementary in Panama City Beach as the winner.

