Advertisement

Caught on Camera: Deer crashes through school bus window, lands on student

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POWHATAN, Co., Va. (WWBT) - It was anything but an average school bus ride early Thursday, April 1, when a deer crashed through the window and landed on a student.

The incident involved one of the buses from Powhatan High School and had students on it at the time.

Bus video shows the deer coming through the windshield and landing on a student in the first seat. The deer then runs around a bit before the driver is able to get the door open to let it out.

School officials said there were no injuries and the deer appeared to be OK.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Most Read

March was filled with lots of sunshine and lots of smiles for both locals and tourists during...
As PCB Spring Break laws end Wednesday night, a new rule is effective Thursday
Panama City Police recently confiscated nearly 90 grams of what could be the deadliest drug on...
Large amounts of drugs confiscated during a traffic stop in Panama City
Homicide suspect Jeremiah Beazley in custody with Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford.
One dead after shooting in Southport, suspect arrested after manhunt
In July of 2020, Panama City Beach Police teamed up with six LSV rental companies to create a...
PCB Police Department cracks down on low-speed vehicle safety
Bay County Sheriff's Deputies are searching for homicide suspect Jeremiah Beazely.
UPDATE: Homicide suspect arrested in Southport

Latest News

Wind Chill values could reach to near freezing tonight
Thursday Evening Forecast
Wind Chill values could reach to near freezing tonight
Thursday Evening Forecast
Students raised 15,000 boxes of cereal.
Bay District Schools students donate thousands of boxes of cereal
Will become operational April 15.
New traffic light at Moylan and Front Beach Road