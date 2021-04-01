Advertisement

Cops and Coffee, an event to spark conversations on community issues

By Antonio Reese
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Coffee and good conversation were on the agenda Wednesday night for some locals.

Several Panama City Police officers gathered at the A.D. Harris Learning Village with Glenwood and Millville residents to talk about issues in their neighborhoods and ways to fix them.

The event is called Cops and Coffee.

Organizers say it’s an opportunity for the public to meet with officers in a casual setting to build trust and strengthen relationships.

”Community involvement. We really want to see the community pair up with us, so that we can get the community to build back up and have trust in us and be able to really be here for the community,” said Panama City Police Sergeant Becky Thore.

One community resident expresses what she hopes to see in the next meeting.

“I would actually like to see more youth come to these meetings, so they can get a better understanding of how to interact with the police. A better understanding of what police are allowed to do and what they are not allowed to do. I’m actually going to come back to more meetings,” said Michelle Clay, a Glenwood resident.

Thore adds the communities are currently facing overgrowth and vagrancy where people are going into vacant homes.

Department leaders say they plan to continue these meetings every quarter.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City Police recently confiscated nearly 90 grams of what could be the deadliest drug on...
Large amounts of drugs confiscated during a traffic stop in Panama City
Jaylynn Jordan
Carr Elementary and Middle School remembers 6th grader Jaylynn Jordan
In July of 2020, Panama City Beach Police teamed up with six LSV rental companies to create a...
PCB Police Department cracks down on low-speed vehicle safety
Homicide suspect Jeremiah Beazley in custody with Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford.
One dead after shooting in Southport, suspect arrested after manhunt
Joshua Haileyesus, 12, loves soccer, video games and the Army. He also was showing signs early...
Boy, 12, brain dead after trying Tiktok choking challenge, family says

Latest News

Wednesday night, several Panama City Police officers gathered at the A.D. Harris Learning...
Cops and Coffee
Panama City Beach spring break laws end at midnight Wednesday, but starting April 1st; we'll...
Last Day for Spring Break Laws
March was filled with lots of sunshine and lots of smiles for both locals and tourists during...
As PCB Spring Break laws end Wednesday night, a new rule is effective Thursday
Legislation seeking to put in place a means of providing restitution for victims of the...
Dozier restitution stalled