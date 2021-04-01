Cops and Coffee, an event to spark conversations on community issues

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Coffee and good conversation were on the agenda Wednesday night for some locals.

Several Panama City Police officers gathered at the A.D. Harris Learning Village with Glenwood and Millville residents to talk about issues in their neighborhoods and ways to fix them.

The event is called Cops and Coffee.

Organizers say it’s an opportunity for the public to meet with officers in a casual setting to build trust and strengthen relationships.

”Community involvement. We really want to see the community pair up with us, so that we can get the community to build back up and have trust in us and be able to really be here for the community,” said Panama City Police Sergeant Becky Thore.

One community resident expresses what she hopes to see in the next meeting.

“I would actually like to see more youth come to these meetings, so they can get a better understanding of how to interact with the police. A better understanding of what police are allowed to do and what they are not allowed to do. I’m actually going to come back to more meetings,” said Michelle Clay, a Glenwood resident.

Thore adds the communities are currently facing overgrowth and vagrancy where people are going into vacant homes.

Department leaders say they plan to continue these meetings every quarter.

