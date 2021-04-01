Fire near 15th Street in Panama City temporarily closes road

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A fire on Oak and 15th Street in Panama City blocked traffic for a portion of the day.

Panama City Fire Department firefighters responded just before 12:45 Thursday afternoon.

The fire happened at a vacant apartment complex next to Gulf Coast Animal Hospital. Officials say the building has been vacant for years.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Panama City Fire Department and the Florida State Fire Marshal.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.