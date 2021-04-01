Advertisement

IRS will automatically send refunds for unemployment tax breaks

Refunds will be sent directly to taxpayers, likely starting in May and continuing into the...
Refunds will be sent directly to taxpayers, likely starting in May and continuing into the summer.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Americans who lost their jobs last year and have already filed their tax returns will have one less headache to deal with.

The Internal Revenue Service will automatically recalculate their returns to account for a new tax break found in the latest stimulus package.

The break is on the first $10,200 of unemployment compensation received in 2020.

The IRS made the announcement Wednesday.

Refunds will be sent directly to taxpayers, likely starting in May and continuing into the summer.

The provision is part of the $1.9 trillion stimulus package that President Joe Biden signed last month, but that was after millions of people had already filed their 2020 returns.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

March was filled with lots of sunshine and lots of smiles for both locals and tourists during...
As PCB Spring Break laws end Wednesday night, a new rule is effective Thursday
Panama City Police recently confiscated nearly 90 grams of what could be the deadliest drug on...
Large amounts of drugs confiscated during a traffic stop in Panama City
Homicide suspect Jeremiah Beazley in custody with Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford.
One dead after shooting in Southport, suspect arrested after manhunt
In July of 2020, Panama City Beach Police teamed up with six LSV rental companies to create a...
PCB Police Department cracks down on low-speed vehicle safety
Bay County Sheriff's Deputies are searching for homicide suspect Jeremiah Beazely.
UPDATE: Homicide suspect arrested in Southport

Latest News

Wind Chill values could reach to near freezing tonight
Thursday Evening Forecast
Wind Chill values could reach to near freezing tonight
Thursday Evening Forecast
School bus video shows a deer crashing through the windshield.
Caught on Camera: Deer crashes through school bus window, lands on student
Students raised 15,000 boxes of cereal.
Bay District Schools students donate thousands of boxes of cereal
Will become operational April 15.
New traffic light at Moylan and Front Beach Road