Local contractor arrested, accused of falsifying records and illegal contracting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local contractor is accused of paying an official for contractor licenses without completing any required tests.

Lynn Haven Police arrested Gordon Andrews, who owns a local construction company. They say Andrews allegedly got several licenses by paying a former Calhoun County building official for the licenses without completing the tests or providing proof of competency.

Investigators say in return for the money paid, fake competency test results were provided that were used to get official State of Florida Contractors Licenses from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation and subsequent building permit(s) in the city of Lynn Haven.

They say Andrews used these licenses and permits for his own financial gain and to further his construction business.

Andrews is charged with engaging in unlicensed contracting during a state of emergency and three counts of making a false or fraudulent statement on a license application.

