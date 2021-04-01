Advertisement

Local contractor arrested, accused of falsifying records and illegal contracting

Gordon Andrews is charged with engaging in unlicensed contracting during a state of emergency...
Gordon Andrews is charged with engaging in unlicensed contracting during a state of emergency and making a false or fraudulent statement on a license application.(Bay County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local contractor is accused of paying an official for contractor licenses without completing any required tests.

Lynn Haven Police arrested Gordon Andrews, who owns a local construction company. They say Andrews allegedly got several licenses by paying a former Calhoun County building official for the licenses without completing the tests or providing proof of competency.

Investigators say in return for the money paid, fake competency test results were provided that were used to get official State of Florida Contractors Licenses from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation and subsequent building permit(s) in the city of Lynn Haven.

They say Andrews used these licenses and permits for his own financial gain and to further his construction business.

Andrews is charged with engaging in unlicensed contracting during a state of emergency and three counts of making a false or fraudulent statement on a license application.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

March was filled with lots of sunshine and lots of smiles for both locals and tourists during...
As PCB Spring Break laws end Wednesday night, a new rule is effective Thursday
Panama City Police recently confiscated nearly 90 grams of what could be the deadliest drug on...
Large amounts of drugs confiscated during a traffic stop in Panama City
Homicide suspect Jeremiah Beazley in custody with Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford.
One dead after shooting in Southport, suspect arrested after manhunt
In July of 2020, Panama City Beach Police teamed up with six LSV rental companies to create a...
PCB Police Department cracks down on low-speed vehicle safety
Bay County Sheriff's Deputies are searching for homicide suspect Jeremiah Beazely.
UPDATE: Homicide suspect arrested in Southport

Latest News

Firefighters responded to a structure fire off 15th Street in Panama City Thursday afternoon.
Fire near 15th Street in Panama City temporarily closes road
This week's winner is Mrs. Rochelle Bowman
This week’s Golden Apple Award winner is Mrs. Rochelle Bowman
A local restaurant is currently featuring a local art display while also giving visitors a...
Unique art display featured at Panama City Beach restaurant
This week's winner ,Kelly Land
This Week’s Golden Apple winner is ...