Advertisement

New traffic light at Moylan and Front Beach Road

Will become operational April 15.
Will become operational April 15.(WJHG/WECP)
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The Florida Department of Transportation believes a new light at the intersection of Moylan and Front Beach roads will make a portion of Panama City Beach safer.

The light will begin operating on April 15th.

However, it’s already up to alert drivers to the new location.

Florida Department of Transportation spokesman Ian Satter said they’re always looking for new ways to improve road safety.

“We’ve been monitoring this intersection for several years and we’ve recently seen an uptick in not only vehicle-related incidents but also pedestrian-related incidents in that area,” said Satter.

The new traffic light cost about $150,000.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

March was filled with lots of sunshine and lots of smiles for both locals and tourists during...
As PCB Spring Break laws end Wednesday night, a new rule is effective Thursday
Panama City Police recently confiscated nearly 90 grams of what could be the deadliest drug on...
Large amounts of drugs confiscated during a traffic stop in Panama City
Homicide suspect Jeremiah Beazley in custody with Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford.
One dead after shooting in Southport, suspect arrested after manhunt
In July of 2020, Panama City Beach Police teamed up with six LSV rental companies to create a...
PCB Police Department cracks down on low-speed vehicle safety
Bay County Sheriff's Deputies are searching for homicide suspect Jeremiah Beazely.
UPDATE: Homicide suspect arrested in Southport

Latest News

Wind Chill values could reach to near freezing tonight
Thursday Evening Forecast
Wind Chill values could reach to near freezing tonight
Thursday Evening Forecast
Students raised 15,000 boxes of cereal.
Bay District Schools students donate thousands of boxes of cereal
Gordon Andrews is charged with engaging in unlicensed contracting during a state of emergency...
Local contractor arrested, accused of falsifying records and illegal contracting