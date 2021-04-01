New traffic light at Moylan and Front Beach Road

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The Florida Department of Transportation believes a new light at the intersection of Moylan and Front Beach roads will make a portion of Panama City Beach safer.

The light will begin operating on April 15th.

However, it’s already up to alert drivers to the new location.

Florida Department of Transportation spokesman Ian Satter said they’re always looking for new ways to improve road safety.

“We’ve been monitoring this intersection for several years and we’ve recently seen an uptick in not only vehicle-related incidents but also pedestrian-related incidents in that area,” said Satter.

The new traffic light cost about $150,000.

