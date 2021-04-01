Advertisement

Supreme Court gives Georgia win in water war with Florida

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court has ruled unanimously for Georgia in its long-running dispute with Florida over water.

The court on Thursday rejected Florida’s claim that Georgia uses too much of the water that flows from the Atlanta suburbs to the Gulf of Mexico. Florida says that its neighbor’s overconsumption is to blame for the decimation of the state’s oyster industry.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote for the court that Florida failed to prove its case.

The justices dismissed Florida’s lawsuit, which had been before the court twice in the past three years. The case involved the Flint and Chattahoochee rivers in Georgia, which join to form the Apalachicola River at the Florida line.

