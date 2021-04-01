Advertisement

The Golden Apple Award winner this week is..

Julie Gay from Mosley High.
Julie Gay from Mosley High.(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -This week’s Golden Apple winner is Julie Gay from Mosley High School.

She became a teacher six years ago after her children started going to Mosley. Her friends spurred her on to get her degree, all while working full time.

She teaches government, economics, business and theater management. She even takes care of the fine arts building which is an integral part of her business and theater management courses. Her biggest concern is ensuring that her senior classes succeed and graduate.

“The seniors, is really where my heart is, I can be real with them. I can be, hey this is your last-ditch effort, this is it and go out on top. Make sure that you get your degree. You have to be on that field in May. You have to graduate,” Gay said.

She tells her students that graduation is the first giant step in their path to their future success.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City Police recently confiscated nearly 90 grams of what could be the deadliest drug on...
Large amounts of drugs confiscated during a traffic stop in Panama City
March was filled with lots of sunshine and lots of smiles for both locals and tourists during...
As PCB Spring Break laws end Wednesday night, a new rule is effective Thursday
Homicide suspect Jeremiah Beazley in custody with Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford.
One dead after shooting in Southport, suspect arrested after manhunt
In July of 2020, Panama City Beach Police teamed up with six LSV rental companies to create a...
PCB Police Department cracks down on low-speed vehicle safety
Bay County Sheriff's Deputies are searching for homicide suspect Jeremiah Beazely.
UPDATE: Homicide suspect arrested in Southport

Latest News

A local restaurant is currently featuring a local art display while also giving visitors a...
Unique art display featured at Panama City Beach restaurant
This week's winner ,Kelly Land
This Week’s Golden Apple winner is ...
This week's winner is Cindy Safstrom.
This week’s Golden Apple Award winner is...
This Week's Golden Apple Award Winner is Mrs. Victoria Gerber
This week’s Golden Apple Award Winner is...