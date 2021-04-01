The Golden Apple Award winner this week is..

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -This week’s Golden Apple winner is Julie Gay from Mosley High School.

She became a teacher six years ago after her children started going to Mosley. Her friends spurred her on to get her degree, all while working full time.

She teaches government, economics, business and theater management. She even takes care of the fine arts building which is an integral part of her business and theater management courses. Her biggest concern is ensuring that her senior classes succeed and graduate.

“The seniors, is really where my heart is, I can be real with them. I can be, hey this is your last-ditch effort, this is it and go out on top. Make sure that you get your degree. You have to be on that field in May. You have to graduate,” Gay said.

She tells her students that graduation is the first giant step in their path to their future success.

