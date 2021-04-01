Advertisement

This Week’s 850 Strong Student of the Week is...

By Sam Martello
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This Week’s 850 Strong Student of the Week is Deborah Smith.

Deborah is a full-time student online at Columbia Southern University, but that isn’t her only job.

She is also a full-time Panama City firefighter, a member of the dive team, the Urban Search and Rescue team, and a boat operator.

As if that wasn’t enough on her plate, she is also a single mother to her two children.

Deborah says it feels good to be recognized for her hard work, and she hopes to be the best role model for her kids.

“It means a lot; it was definitely unexpected,” said Deborah. “I was surprised. I have a daughter and a son, and I just want to show my daughter she can do anything she wants to.”

Deborah has been taking classes for about a year now and she says she looks forward to continuing her education.

