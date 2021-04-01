PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -This week’s Golden Apple Award winner is Cindy Safstrom, a second-grade teacher from Van R. Butler Elementary school in Santa Rosa Beach.

She has 15 years of teaching experience however she has only taught second grade for two years. As with almost all teachers she has had to develop new technology skills related to teaching on-line. Her greatest reward is watching the students develop their reading skills and using those skills to discover what reading can do for them and where it can take them. Some parents described her as a calm and inspiring light in a difficult season.

“Thank you. What a beautiful surprise. You know we teach because we love it but, it’s always nice to be acknowledged, so, for our hard work, but we do work hard. Every teacher here works very hard to make this a good school. It’s a great school district.” said Golden Apple Award Winner, Cindy Safstrom.

Her second-grade class is leading the school in accelerated reader points for reading the most books.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.