Advertisement

This week’s Golden Apple Award winner is Mrs. Rochelle Bowman

By Natalie Williams
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YOUNGSTOWN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Golden Apple award winner is Mrs. Rochelle Bowman.

Mrs. Bowman teaches first grade at Waller Elementary in Youngstown. She has been working with children for more than eight years. She tells us she knew she wanted to be a teacher since she was a little girl.

Winning the Golden Apple award has been a dream of Mrs. Bowman’s and she was completely shocked with the news.

”Every teacher wants that, everyone wants to be appreciated and loved, and just getting this I would get emotional it just means the most and honor to me as a teacher. I am making a difference in a student’s life,” Mrs. Bowman said.

Mrs. Bowman adds her favorite thing about being a teacher is her students, they are what keeps her going every day. She tells us her students are more like her family.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

March was filled with lots of sunshine and lots of smiles for both locals and tourists during...
As PCB Spring Break laws end Wednesday night, a new rule is effective Thursday
Panama City Police recently confiscated nearly 90 grams of what could be the deadliest drug on...
Large amounts of drugs confiscated during a traffic stop in Panama City
Homicide suspect Jeremiah Beazley in custody with Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford.
One dead after shooting in Southport, suspect arrested after manhunt
In July of 2020, Panama City Beach Police teamed up with six LSV rental companies to create a...
PCB Police Department cracks down on low-speed vehicle safety
Bay County Sheriff's Deputies are searching for homicide suspect Jeremiah Beazely.
UPDATE: Homicide suspect arrested in Southport

Latest News

Gordon Andrews is charged with engaging in unlicensed contracting during a state of emergency...
Local contractor arrested, accused of falsifying records and illegal contracting
Firefighters responded to a structure fire off 15th Street in Panama City Thursday afternoon.
Fire near 15th Street in Panama City temporarily closes road
A local restaurant is currently featuring a local art display while also giving visitors a...
Unique art display featured at Panama City Beach restaurant
This week's winner ,Kelly Land
This Week’s Golden Apple winner is ...