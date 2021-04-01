YOUNGSTOWN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Golden Apple award winner is Mrs. Rochelle Bowman.

Mrs. Bowman teaches first grade at Waller Elementary in Youngstown. She has been working with children for more than eight years. She tells us she knew she wanted to be a teacher since she was a little girl.

Winning the Golden Apple award has been a dream of Mrs. Bowman’s and she was completely shocked with the news.

”Every teacher wants that, everyone wants to be appreciated and loved, and just getting this I would get emotional it just means the most and honor to me as a teacher. I am making a difference in a student’s life,” Mrs. Bowman said.

Mrs. Bowman adds her favorite thing about being a teacher is her students, they are what keeps her going every day. She tells us her students are more like her family.

