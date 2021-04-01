Advertisement

This week’s Golden Apple Award Winner is...

This Week's Golden Apple Award Winner is Mrs. Victoria Gerber
This Week's Golden Apple Award Winner is Mrs. Victoria Gerber(WJHG/WECP)
By Natalie Williams
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Golden Apple Award Winner is Mrs. Victoria Gerber of Wewahitchka Elementary School.

Mrs. Gerber has been a teacher for the past six years and she currently teaches second grade. She originally wanted to be a nurse but knew being a teacher was her true calling.

Mrs. Gerber says she is more than honored to be this weeks Golden Apple Award Winner.

“But I definitely love that they feel loved. They feel like I am doing the job to support their student the best that I can and that is everything we try and do her at WES. Each teacher that I have ever encountered they try and be the best they can be for their student. I am honored that somebody noticed that within me,” Gerber said.

Mrs. Gerber adds, her favorite thing about being a teacher is watching her students gain confidence in a new subject.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City Police recently confiscated nearly 90 grams of what could be the deadliest drug on...
Large amounts of drugs confiscated during a traffic stop in Panama City
March was filled with lots of sunshine and lots of smiles for both locals and tourists during...
As PCB Spring Break laws end Wednesday night, a new rule is effective Thursday
Homicide suspect Jeremiah Beazley in custody with Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford.
One dead after shooting in Southport, suspect arrested after manhunt
In July of 2020, Panama City Beach Police teamed up with six LSV rental companies to create a...
PCB Police Department cracks down on low-speed vehicle safety
Bay County Sheriff's Deputies are searching for homicide suspect Jeremiah Beazely.
UPDATE: Homicide suspect arrested in Southport

Latest News

A local restaurant is currently featuring a local art display while also giving visitors a...
Unique art display featured at Panama City Beach restaurant
This week's winner ,Kelly Land
This Week’s Golden Apple winner is ...
This week's winner is Cindy Safstrom.
This week’s Golden Apple Award winner is...
Julie Gay from Mosley High.
The Golden Apple Award winner this week is..