WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Golden Apple Award Winner is Mrs. Victoria Gerber of Wewahitchka Elementary School.

Mrs. Gerber has been a teacher for the past six years and she currently teaches second grade. She originally wanted to be a nurse but knew being a teacher was her true calling.

Mrs. Gerber says she is more than honored to be this weeks Golden Apple Award Winner.

“But I definitely love that they feel loved. They feel like I am doing the job to support their student the best that I can and that is everything we try and do her at WES. Each teacher that I have ever encountered they try and be the best they can be for their student. I am honored that somebody noticed that within me,” Gerber said.

Mrs. Gerber adds, her favorite thing about being a teacher is watching her students gain confidence in a new subject.

