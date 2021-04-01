Advertisement

This week’s Golden Apple Winner is...

Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -This week’s Golden Apple Winner is Roxanne Register.

She teaches second grade at Deerpoint Elementary School in Lynn Haven. Among the subjects she teaches are reading, writing, math, science, social studies and leadership. She is glad to have her students are back in the classroom with the reality of them being able to interact with each other, which adds to the learning process. What brings her the most enjoyment about teaching is the look in the students ' eyes when they finally understand a particularly difficult concept.

She is proud of the way her class has faced the multiple challenges of the pandemic and the hurricane and how they have persevered in spite of those obstacles.

“Just seeing the growth that they’ve made since coming back to school and actually being in the classroom has just been tremendous. And their excitement and their love of learning because they are truly happy to be back,” Register said.

She also says that it is important for the children to feel that they are in a safe and loving environment, which also aids the learning process.

