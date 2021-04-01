Advertisement

Thursday Evening Forecast

Unseasonably cold weather has returned
By Chris Smith
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Much colder air has moved into Northwest Florida as temperatures will fall into the 30s inland w/40s at the coast tonight. Winds will be breezy (10-15 mph), but not as windy as what they were during the day Thursday. Sunshine will be in abundance Friday with cool weather continuing. Highs will reach the low 60s.

As we move into the Easter weekend ahead the warm up begins with highs in the upper 60s Saturday and then 70s Sunday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

March was filled with lots of sunshine and lots of smiles for both locals and tourists during...
As PCB Spring Break laws end Wednesday night, a new rule is effective Thursday
Panama City Police recently confiscated nearly 90 grams of what could be the deadliest drug on...
Large amounts of drugs confiscated during a traffic stop in Panama City
Homicide suspect Jeremiah Beazley in custody with Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford.
One dead after shooting in Southport, suspect arrested after manhunt
In July of 2020, Panama City Beach Police teamed up with six LSV rental companies to create a...
PCB Police Department cracks down on low-speed vehicle safety
Bay County Sheriff's Deputies are searching for homicide suspect Jeremiah Beazely.
UPDATE: Homicide suspect arrested in Southport

Latest News

Wind Chill values could reach to near freezing tonight
Thursday Evening Forecast
Wildfire season runs roughly from Easter to the Fourth of July.
Wildfire season begins in Northwest Florida
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says our winds will gust as high as nearly 40mph today.
Thursday Forecast
Much cooler weather is on the way.
Wednesday Evening Forecast