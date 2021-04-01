Thursday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Much colder air has moved into Northwest Florida as temperatures will fall into the 30s inland w/40s at the coast tonight. Winds will be breezy (10-15 mph), but not as windy as what they were during the day Thursday. Sunshine will be in abundance Friday with cool weather continuing. Highs will reach the low 60s.

As we move into the Easter weekend ahead the warm up begins with highs in the upper 60s Saturday and then 70s Sunday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.