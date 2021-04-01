Thursday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good WINDY Thursday morning everyone!

It’s blustery outside for April 1st with skies clearing on satellite and radar after last night’s cold frontal passage. A few upper level clouds may still cruise by early on this morning. But plenty of sunshine is expected throughout the day today.

Winds on the other hand remain strong as the day unfolds. They’re already blowing at 20-25mph from the north with gusts around 30-40mph.

That’s ushering in a cooler and drier air mass with temperatures falling into the 40s for most by sunrise. We’ll need to dress warmly for a blustery day ahead. Highs today only gradually reach the low 60s by 3pm this afternoon for about a couple hours.

Northerly winds continue to usher in chillier conditions heading into tonight as they back off to a slightly breezy 10-15mph. Lows tonight will dip all the way down into the 30s for most away from the coast with the beaches barely hanging on to the 40s.

While we’ll see plenty of sunshine into the days ahead. This northerly flow continues to keep us in a more wintry spell of temperatures heading into Easter weekend with 30s in the morning for Saturday and 60s in the afternoon for highs.

Early service for Easter Sunday will be quite cold in the 40s in the morning with afternoon highs rebounding back to near seasonal in the low 70s.

Bottom Line...

For today, sunny, windy, and chilly! Winds at 20-25mph from the north with gusts around 30-40mph. Highs today barely reach the low 60s. Lows tonight dip down into the 30s for most but stay above freezing. Your 7 Day Forecast keeps us running wintry through Good Friday and most of the Easter Weekend with highs on Easter rebounding into the low 70s.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.