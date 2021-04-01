Advertisement

Tyndall Air Force Base is welcoming a new child development center

center
center(WJHG)
By Natalie Williams
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tyndall Air Force Base is welcoming a new and, what it is calling, innovative child development center.

The 325th Fighter Wing hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday.

The center is expected to provide care for more than 300 children in a 41,000 square foot facility.

Tyndall officials say the child development center should be completed by 2023. Colonel Greg Moseley tells us this center is something that’s been a long time coming.

”One of our priorities here at Tyndall is to make sure that the families and the members are mission ready and to make the families mission-ready you need to make sure their worries are taken care of and one of the worries is child care... it is the first step in making sure our airmen is at the forefront of all of the minds and that starts with the family,” Colonel Moseley said.

One of the center’s features includes precast walls that’ll withstand extreme hurricane weather. Colonel Moseley tells us the design of the center will be one-of-a-kind across the air force.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City Police recently confiscated nearly 90 grams of what could be the deadliest drug on...
Large amounts of drugs confiscated during a traffic stop in Panama City
Jaylynn Jordan
Carr Elementary and Middle School remembers 6th grader Jaylynn Jordan
In July of 2020, Panama City Beach Police teamed up with six LSV rental companies to create a...
PCB Police Department cracks down on low-speed vehicle safety
Homicide suspect Jeremiah Beazley in custody with Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford.
One dead after shooting in Southport, suspect arrested after manhunt
Joshua Haileyesus, 12, loves soccer, video games and the Army. He also was showing signs early...
Boy, 12, brain dead after trying Tiktok choking challenge, family says

Latest News

A new hotel is coming to downtown Panama City.
Hotel Indigo breaks ground in Panama City
Tydall will soon be the home of three F-35 squadrons
Tyndall Air Force Base will be the home of three F-35 Alpha squadrons
Surfside Middle School put on lockdown after report of weapon on campus
Homicide suspect Jeremiah Beazley in custody with Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford.
One dead after shooting in Southport, suspect arrested after manhunt