Tyndall Air Force Base is welcoming a new child development center

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tyndall Air Force Base is welcoming a new and, what it is calling, innovative child development center.

The 325th Fighter Wing hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday.

The center is expected to provide care for more than 300 children in a 41,000 square foot facility.

Tyndall officials say the child development center should be completed by 2023. Colonel Greg Moseley tells us this center is something that’s been a long time coming.

”One of our priorities here at Tyndall is to make sure that the families and the members are mission ready and to make the families mission-ready you need to make sure their worries are taken care of and one of the worries is child care... it is the first step in making sure our airmen is at the forefront of all of the minds and that starts with the family,” Colonel Moseley said.

One of the center’s features includes precast walls that’ll withstand extreme hurricane weather. Colonel Moseley tells us the design of the center will be one-of-a-kind across the air force.

