Tyndall Air Force Base will be the home of three F-35 Alpha squadrons

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The department of defense has designated Tyndall air force base as the new home of three F-35 Alpha squadrons. The squadrons will fall under air combat command.

The F-35 is the latest 5th generation aircraft and is at the forefront of the air force’s weaponry.

Tyndall officials say the first of the F-35s will show up on the base in September of 2023. a few years after that three combat-coded f-35 squadrons will show up on base.

“That is our newest fifth-gen airplane so, with that and the fact that those airplanes are going to be bedded here, that ensures that Tyndall will stay with our department of defense and the infrastructure associated with it for a very long period of time,” Colonel Greg Moseley said.

Colonel Moseley adds this isn’t just a huge deal for Tyndall, but for the entire Air Force and the Department of Defense.

