Wednesday Evening Forecast

Much colder weather returns to the panhandle
By Chris Smith
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Showers & storms will exit the panhandle tonight and allow for much colder and windy weather to move into our area Thursday. Winds will turn North at 15-20 mph tonight w/lows near 45-50. Highs will only reach 60 Thursday under sunny skies. Winds will be Northerly at 20 mph. The coldest morning will come Friday morning w/lows in the 30s. We should see a gradual warming trend by Saturday and into Easter Sunday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

