Wednesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Showers & storms will exit the panhandle tonight and allow for much colder and windy weather to move into our area Thursday. Winds will turn North at 15-20 mph tonight w/lows near 45-50. Highs will only reach 60 Thursday under sunny skies. Winds will be Northerly at 20 mph. The coldest morning will come Friday morning w/lows in the 30s. We should see a gradual warming trend by Saturday and into Easter Sunday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

