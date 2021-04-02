A hotel groundbreaking in downtown Panama City and sharing a cup of coffee with cops top this week’s 850 Good News

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Downtown Panama City is getting a new addition to its waterfront. Construction will soon begin on Hotel Indigo.

A groundbreaking took place on Wednesday creating quite the buzz in the city.

The hotel is a project of the St. Joe Company and will bring 150 jobs to the area. Hotel officials also hope it will bring more business to the downtown area.

“The downtown we’ve felt has always had a lot of potentials, the bones of the downtown are great, the potential is not just for downtown to be okay, but for it to be great, and we think a hotel is a good first step,” Jorge Gonzalez, President, and CEO of the St. Joe Company, said.

The St. Joe company says it will take a year and nine months to build the 124-room hotel, which includes a sky bar.

Panama City police officers met with city residents over a cup of joe to discuss issues in neighborhoods and how to go about fixing them.

Cops and Coffee organizers say it’s an opportunity for the public to meet with officers in a casual setting to build trust and strengthen relationships.

“Community involvement. We really want to see the community pair up with us, so that we can get the community to build back up and have trust in us and be able to really be here for the community,” Becky Thore, a Panama City Police Sergeant, said.

Department leaders say they plan to continue these meetings every quarter.

The Sneads High School girls’ volleyball team has kept its championship streak alive and broke a state record.

Heart and soul led the program to its 8th consecutive 1A volleyball state championship.

Head Coach Heather Edge says rings and trophies don’t measure their success. She wants to teach her team meaningful life lessons.

“I’m not just preparing these ladies to be state champions,” Edge said. “I’m preparing these ladies to be good wives, to be good mothers, to be good ladies in this community and in this world.”

All seven seniors on the team have received either a full academic or full athletic scholarship to college.

That wraps up this week’s 850 Good News.

