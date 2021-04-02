Advertisement

Area scores and highlights for Thursday, April 1st

Sports
Sports(WJHG)
By Julia Daniels
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

High School Baseball:

CEC 3 Arnold 18

Walton 8 North Bay Haven 11

Northside Methodist Academy 12 Marianna 4

Cottondale 6 Malone 2

Paxton 14 Ponce De Leon 2

Bay 6 Fort Walton Beach 16

Freeport 0 Holmes County 6

Madison Academy 13 Blountstown 5

Mosley 10 Rutherford 0

High School Softball:

Port St. Joe 6 Vernon 5

Niceville 2 Lincoln 0

East Hill Christian 5 Laurel Hill 19

Blountstown 0 Wewahitchka 15

Holmes County 6 North Bay Haven 4

