Bay County Sheriff’s Office investigates drug activity

SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Phones ring dozens of times at the Bay County Sheriff’s Office every single day. Oftentimes, folks are calling in with tips about crime in the area.

“We have you know, neighborhood folks and good people calling going hey I think there’s some type of activity going on down the road or in my neighborhood or in this area over here that we think is drug-related,” Bay County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Kevin Francis said.

Francis said the biggest complaint the Sheriff’s Office gets is about drug activity. We spoke to some Southport residents asking if they’ve seen issues with drugs in the area. Although no one felt safe going on camera, one woman said there are what she called “drug houses.”

“A lot of it has to do with people selling drugs out of one specific location. That’s probably our most common one,” Francis said.

Francis said the Sheriff’s Office doesn’t take these situations lightly. Bay County has an entire drug investigation division that focuses on drug-related tips. But the investigation process takes time.

“For us to do something about it, if it ultimately leads to an arrest, there’s a lot more that needs to be done. A lot of evidence that has to be gathered by us for us to move forward with charges. And it’s not always a timely process. I realize that,” Francis said.

Francis added that even though things aren’t done in a day, it doesn’t mean they aren’t getting done.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office asks if you do see anything suspicious in your area, to speak up. All tips are anonymous.

