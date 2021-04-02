Both Gulf Coast basketball teams are headed to the post season

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -As if this year couldn’t get anymore odd, the lineup for the Region VIII or State Tournament, was released without one of the Panhandle Conference Co-Champions or the third seed.

On Saturday night, a brawl between, conference co-champion Tallahassee, and third seed, Pensacola, resulted in Pensacola taking themselves out of contention, and as of Thursday, Tallahassee was eliminated for their participation in the altercation. The bracket has been released for the tourney and Gulf Coast made the cut. Head Coach, Phil Gaffney says this means everything to him and his team considering last year, they had the run of their lives, cut short.

“Unfortunately, with Pensacola dropping out and Tallahassee dropping out. I say unfortunately for them, but fortunately for us we are in, so we are excited about that and we played really good basketball down the stretch, so it’s not like we are going in like we can’t win,” said Gaffney.

On the women’s side of things, Coach Petree and the Lady Commodores are also headed to the state tournament on an at-large berth. At 10-8, they will head into the event playing Florida Southwestern, a team they haven’t yet faced this season, and in other news of the Lady Dores, sophomore guard, Nia Daniel was named NJCAA Panhandle Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Year. With the honor and the berth to state, this past season has been something special.

“It’s meant a lot to me. I’ve met a lot of great people especially my teammates, especially in the beginning with everything going on with COVID. It was kind of hard. Just practicing and practicing with no games, but in the end, it paid off because now we are going to state and everyone is really happy about that,” said Daniel.

The women will play next Wednesday, April 7 against Florida Southwestern at 8 p.m., and the men will play Chipola the next night at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.