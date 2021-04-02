Advertisement

Durant fined $50,000 for offensive language on social media

Actor Michael Rapaport released images of the private messages on his Twitter account, and they...
Actor Michael Rapaport released images of the private messages on his Twitter account, and they included homophobic and misogynistic language from the Brooklyn Nets star.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant was fined $50,000 by the NBA on Friday for his offensive and derogatory language in social media messages to actor Michael Rapaport.

Rapaport released images of the private messages Tuesday on his Twitter account, and they included homophobic and misogynistic language from the Brooklyn Nets star.

Durant apologized Thursday, saying: “I’m sorry that people seen the language that I used. That’s not really what I want people to see and hear from me, but hopefully I can move past it and get back out on the floor.”

He is hoping to return soon from a strained left hamstring.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

March was filled with lots of sunshine and lots of smiles for both locals and tourists during...
As PCB Spring Break laws end Wednesday night, a new rule is effective Thursday
The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating drug-related crime in the Southport...
Bay County Sheriff’s Office investigates drug activity
A second arrest has been made in the shooting case that left one man dead in Southport.
Second arrest made in Southport murder case
A local restaurant is currently featuring a local art display while also giving visitors a...
Unique art display featured at Panama City Beach restaurant
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fl.) is reportedly being investigated for sex trafficking.
Expert weighs in on Rep. Matt Gaetz sex trafficking claims

Latest News

Priests pause on Palm Sunday on the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem, Sunday, March 28, 2021. A...
Christians mark Good Friday, Holy Week under virus woes
FILE - Cardboard cutouts of fans in the otherwise empty seats face the field during the sixth...
All-Star Game yanked from Georgia in response to voting law
South Walton is seeing thousands more visitors this spring.
South Walton sees spike in tourism numbers this spring
U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
The event is offering the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
Upcoming vaccination event on April 18